Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of World Fuel Services worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE INT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.08. 2,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,398. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INT. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.