Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of II-VI worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IIVI. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

IIVI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 323,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,153. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.17. II-VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIVI shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

