Swiss National Bank Buys 7,100 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETRN. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,873.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. 48,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,617. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.13%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.