Swiss National Bank Buys 5,800 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of NeoGenomics worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,652,000 after buying an additional 126,750 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 985,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 47,356 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 834,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 129,253 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $17,489,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 150,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,922. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,073.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04.

In other news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

