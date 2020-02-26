Swiss National Bank Buys 1,200 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 57.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $945,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,402,100.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,511 shares of company stock worth $2,450,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

QLYS traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 55,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,981. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.46. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

