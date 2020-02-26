Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of PolyOne worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 14.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after buying an additional 177,202 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 400,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 3,010.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 630,982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PolyOne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in PolyOne by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,390.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

POL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE POL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,049. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.74. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

