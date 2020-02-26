Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,691,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,037,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,345,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 239.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 107,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management Corp has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 76.65%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

