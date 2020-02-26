Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of KB Home worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KB Home by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 51,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,035. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. KB Home’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on KB Home to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

