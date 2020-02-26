Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of CarGurus worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 7.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 21.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth $2,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 40,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

In related news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $75,279.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,803.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $1,409,306.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,208 shares in the company, valued at $102,528,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,804 shares of company stock valued at $17,175,491. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

