Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,300 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Extended Stay America worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth about $2,862,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,263,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STAY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

In other news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

