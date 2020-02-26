Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,800 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 866,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,241 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BDN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,713. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $87,210.00. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on BDN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.
Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.