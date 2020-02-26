Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,800 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 866,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,241 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of BDN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,713. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $87,210.00. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.