Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,300 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,188. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

