Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,900 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of HB Fuller worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,034,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HB Fuller by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,223 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HB Fuller by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,071,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 246,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

HB Fuller stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. HB Fuller Co has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

HB Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

