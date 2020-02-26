Swiss National Bank Acquires 100 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Graham worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Graham by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Graham by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $498.99. 693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,674. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $572.90 and its 200 day moving average is $638.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. Graham Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $492.00 and a 1-year high of $756.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th.

Several research analysts have commented on GHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

