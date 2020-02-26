Susan Kilsby Purchases 4,000 Shares of BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) Stock

BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) insider Susan Kilsby acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,544.40 ($20.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,730.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,732.26. BHP Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,812.69 ($23.84).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

