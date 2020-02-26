SunTrust Banks Comments on Mantech International Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANT)

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mantech International in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mantech International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MANT. ValuEngine downgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mantech International from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of MANT opened at $81.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mantech International has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

