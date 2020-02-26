SunTrust Banks Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.07.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $185.24 on Monday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $202.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.53 and its 200 day moving average is $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $57,039.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,213 shares of company stock worth $4,428,356 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.