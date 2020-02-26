SunTrust Banks Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $51.14 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 363,331 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth $16,546,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth $16,192,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after purchasing an additional 294,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 659,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares during the period.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.