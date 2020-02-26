SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $429.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

