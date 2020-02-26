Sunrun (RUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RUN stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.00, a PEG ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $45,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 563,510 shares of company stock worth $10,119,571 in the last 90 days. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.