Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,946 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $147,324.66.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,623 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $64,960.39.

On Thursday, January 16th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $796,000.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 29,164 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $437,751.64.

Shares of RUN opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.62. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $1,929,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sunrun by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 277.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sunrun by 184.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 159,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.