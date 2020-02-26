Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) vs. Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Critical Contrast

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Youdao alerts:

This table compares Youdao and Sunlands Online Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $106.57 million 26.45 -$30.43 million N/A N/A Sunlands Online Education Group $287.10 million 0.99 -$134.83 million N/A N/A

Youdao has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlands Online Education Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Youdao and Sunlands Online Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 1 0 2 0 2.33 Sunlands Online Education Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Youdao presently has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential downside of 25.46%. Given Youdao’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than Sunlands Online Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Sunlands Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao N/A N/A N/A Sunlands Online Education Group -19.79% N/A -11.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Sunlands Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Youdao beats Sunlands Online Education Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

About Sunlands Online Education Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.