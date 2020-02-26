Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. Summit Hotel Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Capital One Financial raised Summit Hotel Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

INN stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,810. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

