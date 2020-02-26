Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,307,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,342,000 after purchasing an additional 531,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,858,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,640,000 after buying an additional 2,647,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,347,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after buying an additional 1,663,691 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,745,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,987,000 after buying an additional 2,905,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

