Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 211.37%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million.

Shares of SBBP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 68,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,285. The company has a market cap of $166.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBBP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Strongbridge Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

