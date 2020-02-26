Strike Energy (ASX:STX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Strike Energy Ltd (ASX:STX) traded down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.12), 3,337,158 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 240% from the average session volume of 982,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.18 ($0.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $281.51 million and a PE ratio of -82.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.19.

In other Strike Energy news, insider Neville Power 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th.

Strike Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily focuses on the Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project located in South Australia. The company's exploration permits and applications cover an area of approximately 9,232 square kilometers within the Cooper/Eromanga basin.

