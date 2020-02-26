Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $662.42 million.Stratasys also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $994.07 million, a PE ratio of -604.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Stratasys to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

