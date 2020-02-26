Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.13

Shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 339287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $994.07 million, a P/E ratio of -584.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

