Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 6,112 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 876% compared to the typical volume of 626 call options.

Shares of STLD opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294,630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,532,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,730,000 after acquiring an additional 464,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,622,000 after acquiring an additional 713,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,845,000 after purchasing an additional 245,989 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

