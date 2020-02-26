STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.86 ($31.23).

Several research firms have commented on STM. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of EPA:STM traded up €0.41 ($0.48) on Wednesday, hitting €26.49 ($30.80). The company had a trading volume of 3,934,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.48.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

