Stifel Nicolaus Trims Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Target Price to $13.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VNDA. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of VNDA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 411,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $626.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.27. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

