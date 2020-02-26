Stifel Nicolaus Trims Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Target Price to $255.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $266.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSA. Argus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.62.
Public Storage stock traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $200.77 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.
