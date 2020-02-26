Stifel Nicolaus Trims Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Target Price to $255.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $266.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSA. Argus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.62.

Public Storage stock traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $200.77 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.81.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

