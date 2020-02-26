Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.09.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 352,617 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,716.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 295,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 278,834 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,826,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,408,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

