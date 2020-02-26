Stifel Nicolaus Raises Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $78.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Shares of MNST opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $70.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

