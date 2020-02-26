Stifel Nicolaus Raises Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target to $8.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INFN. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Infinera from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.40 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 137,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Infinera has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,053,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after buying an additional 2,674,910 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,785,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,272,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Infinera by 7,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 769,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 758,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Infinera by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,015,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 750,287 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

