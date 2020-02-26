Stifel Nicolaus Lowers SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target to $12.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. 390,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,211,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,488,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,806,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,470,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,985,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

