Stifel Nicolaus Lowers EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $75.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.43.

NYSE EPR traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 137,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.72%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

