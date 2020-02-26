Steven Madden (SHOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SHOO stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.