Stericycle (SRCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Stericycle to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

