Stephens Cuts Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $440.00

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stephens from $450.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TREE. ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lendingtree from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lendingtree from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.33.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $300.61 on Wednesday. Lendingtree has a fifty-two week low of $281.01 and a fifty-two week high of $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.99.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lendingtree will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lendingtree by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lendingtree by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Lendingtree by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lendingtree by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

