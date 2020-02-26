Stephen J. Luczo Acquires 50,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 194,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

