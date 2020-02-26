Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 93,153 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,690,000. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,543,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,044,600. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,315.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.87 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

