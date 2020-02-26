State Street Corp Trims Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,129 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.87% of Assured Guaranty worth $87,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,574,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 469,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 108,630 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 414,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,438,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $138,236.00. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGO. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assured Guaranty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of AGO stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. 4,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,453. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

