State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,774,928 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 150,116 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $87,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,882. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

