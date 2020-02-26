State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,461 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.66% of Cogent Communications worth $81,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,235,000 after acquiring an additional 105,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 25,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $34,955.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.82. 2,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.60. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $77.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.