State Street Corp Sells 94,535 Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,367,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.68% of Trustmark worth $81,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 26,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Corp has a 52-week low of $29.96 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

