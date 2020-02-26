State Street Corp Sells 54,593 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,593 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.45% of Corelogic worth $85,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Corelogic during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Corelogic by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Corelogic by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares in the company, valued at $13,685,069.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $783,425 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of CLGX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. 2,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,787. Corelogic Inc has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

