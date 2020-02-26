State Street Corp Sells 51,812 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,622,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.21% of Dana worth $84,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,673,000 after purchasing an additional 906,329 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Dana by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,102,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,115,000 after purchasing an additional 519,137 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dana by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 686,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 509,055 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dana by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Dana by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 292,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dana alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAN. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 587,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,342. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.