State Street Corp Sells 25,051 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Itron were worth $84,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itron by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 392,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Itron by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,082,000 after purchasing an additional 68,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Itron by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $77.33. 4,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,984. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

