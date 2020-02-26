State Street Corp Sells 21,149 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,774,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $82,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,432. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $59.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

